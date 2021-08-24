Karnataka logs 1,259 new Covid cases, 29 deaths 

Karnataka reported 1,259 Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,41,026 and the toll to 37,184.

The day also saw 1,701 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,84,032.

Out of 1,259 new cases reported, 295 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 371 discharges and 11 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 19,784. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.65 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.30 per cent.

Of the 29 deaths reported on Tuesday 11 were from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada had four each, while Hassan and Mandya each logged two fatalities, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 295, Dakshina Kannada 273, Udupi 128, Mysuru 102, Hassan 69, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,35,601, followed by Mysuru 1,75,439 and Tumakuru 1,19,013.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,12,048, followed by Mysuru 1,72,109 and Tumakuru 1,17,222. Cumulatively a total of 4,22,62,303 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,90,915 were on Tuesday alone.