Karnataka logs 7,345 new Covid-19 cases, 148 deaths

Karnataka has reported 7,345 new cases of Covid-19 and 148 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 27,84,355 and the deaths to 33,296, the Health Department said on Wednesday.

The day also saw 17,913 people getting discharged and the tally continued to outnumber the fresh cases. The total number of recoveries so far is 25,99,472.

Out of the 7,345 new cases, 1,611 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,526 getting discharged and 19 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is 1,51,566.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 4.35 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.01 per cent.

Out of 148 deaths, 28 were from Mysuru, 19 from Bengaluru Urban, 14 from Belagavi, 10 from Dakshina Kannada and nine from Dharwad followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,611, Mysuru 841, Dakshina Kannada 790 and Hassan 531 followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 12,00,754 cases followed by Mysuru 1,59,797 and Tumakuru 1,12,917.

Among those discharged, Bengaluru Urban topped with 11,06,138 followed by Mysuru 1,48,306 and Tumakuru 1,06,013. Cumulatively, a total of 3,20,92,313 samples have been tested in the State so far, out of which 1,68,712 were tested today.