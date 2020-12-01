Karnataka Medical, paramedical colleges reopen

Karnataka Medical, paramedical colleges reopen

Dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges also resumed regular classes from today, by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 01 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 15:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: File Photo

All medical and paramedical colleges in Karnataka reopened on Tuesday, after being closed for nine months due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges also resumed regular classes from today, by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar had ordered the opening of the medical colleges from December 1.

Already degree, diploma and engineering colleges started functioning from November 17 on a regular basis.

According to sources in the Directorate of medical education, all necessary precautions have been taken in the medical colleges such as usage of face masks, hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distance.

The faculties, staff and the students have been asked to produce a negative RT-PCR test report to attend the classes.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
medical college
students

What's Brewing

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

This MNC will try a four-day work week

This MNC will try a four-day work week

'Pandemic' chosen as word of the year for 2020

'Pandemic' chosen as word of the year for 2020

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon at 12-year high

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon at 12-year high

The Lead: Nanda Gopal on his latest film 'Arishadvarga'

The Lead: Nanda Gopal on his latest film 'Arishadvarga'

 