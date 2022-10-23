Karnataka minister caught on video slapping woman

Karnataka minister Somanna slaps woman, video goes viral

The woman clarified later in a video that she was not slapped by the Minister as projected but was advised by the Minister

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Gundlupet ,
  • Oct 23 2022, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 12:04 ist

A video of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development department of Karnataka, V Somanna, slapping a woman at Hangala village in Gundlupet taluk went viral on social media.

The incident occurred when the woman had come to share her grievance during a title distribution programme at Hangala, which the minister attended.

The Hangala gram panchayat organised the programme to distribute title deeds to 173 beneficiaries. 

A few women alleged that the beneficiaries had not been appropriately selected and those already possessing sites have been selected again as per the directions of a Congress leader. 

They tried to picket the minister and a woman Kempamma came close to Somanna and he slapped her. 

However, the woman clarified later in a video that she was not slapped by the Minister as projected but was advised by the Minister and extended all help.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the minister, demanded he be sacked.

"What a difference from the way @RahulGandhi began the Karnataka leg of #BharatJodoYatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately!"

 

