Karnataka Minister wants Ram temple to be built in state on lines of Ayodhya

  Dec 21 2022, 19:47 ist
Ramanagara District in-charge Minister C N Ashwath Narayan has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to constitute a development committee to build a temple at Ramadevarabetta on the lines of Sri Ram temple at Ayodhya.

In a letter to Bommai and Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle, he demanded that Ramadevarabetta in Ramanagara district of Karnataka should be developed as the Ayodhya of South India. Narayan said that Sri Ram temple should be built using 19 acres of space which belong to the Department of Muzrai at Ramadevarabetta.

"There is a strong belief among the people of the region that Sugriva installed Ramadevarabetta. Considering the religious feelings of the people of the district, Ramadevarabetta should be developed as a heritage and attractive tourist spot. This would enable us to portray our culture as well as nurture tourism," he has opined.

"People also believe that Sri Rama spent a year here during his days of exile in the forest along with Sita and Lakshmana. They also believe that seven great sages did their penance here. In addition, this is a prominent vulture conservation area in the country," the Minister said. The traditional connection between Ramadevarabetta and Ramayana dates back to the era of Tretayuga, he said in the letter.

