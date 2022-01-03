Karnataka mulling ethanol policy, says Munenakoppa

Stating that efforts are being made to have an ethanol policy in Karnataka for promoting production of ethanol by using not just sugarcane, but also maize and paddy, Handloom, Textile and Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa on Monday said a team of experts would be shortly constituted to make recommendations for the proposed policy.

"A committee comprising experts from S Nijalingappa Research Institute and officials would be formed to submit a report within a month. I am also visiting Delhi to study ethanol production and promotion practices adopted in other states," he said.

Petroleum companies are now purchasing ethanol produced in sugar factories, but ethanol production in the state is less compared to the demand. It is being planned to promote sugar, maize and paddy based ethanol, to empower farmers and to encourage entrepreneurs.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has also agreed to have an ethanol policy, he noted.

The plan includes giving subsidy, bank loan, licence simplification and other facilities for ethanol producers. According to a report with the Union Government, 25 oer fectethanol can be mixed with petrol, and it would reduce crude oil imports also, Munenakoppa explained.

I have already conducted one round of discussion with private and co-operative sugar factories' managements, officials and ministers. Officials have been instructed to study best practices in other states also, he added.

