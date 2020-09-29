Karnataka not in a hurry to reopen schools: Suresh Kumar

Putting an end to the rumours that schools will reopen soon, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar clarified on Tuesday that the government is not in a hurry to reopen the schools in view of a spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.

Speaking to reporters here, he said letters have been written to the MPs, MLAs and MLCs of the state seeking their opinion on commencing the schools. Interaction with the leaders of education organisations will be held on September 30 at Bengaluru over the same issue.

"The opinion of the educationists and the doctors will be elicited on October 5. A final call will be taken on the basis of their feedback, the minister explained.

Actions against tin-shed schools

Suresh Kumar said that a list of schools deprived of basic infrastructure and running in tin-sheds in Kalyana Karnataka region will be made in a month and disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned education institutions and the officials who accorded permission for such schools.

Expressing his discontent after inspecting tin-shed schools in Bidar taluk, he said: "I have visited four schools of the district and got a clear picture of the district".

"The officials didn't check whether the school has required infrastructure before according permission. Hence, disciplinary action will be taken against them even though they were transferred out of the district. The details on the schools deprived of the basic infrastructure will be collected from the gram panchayat also. After preparing a list of such schools, the commissioner of the public instructions department will be empowered to take action against the concerned education institutions," he added.