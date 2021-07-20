Karnataka Pegasus row: Congress demands judicial probe

Congress on Tuesday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored judicial inquiry into allegations of Pegasus spyware monitoring political leaders ahead of the collapse of JD(S)-Congress coalition government in 2019.

Alleging that the NDA government's act was nothing but a murder of democracy, the Congress leaders demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah resign immediately owning moral responsibility.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal in a joint press conference said that the Modi government tried to destroy constitutional institutions.

Read | Pegasus snooped on Karnataka leaders, their aides just before Congress-JD(S) government toppled in 2019: Report

Announcing that Congress will hold “Rajbhavan Chalo” protests on Thursday across the country demanding the high-level probe, Venugopal said the NDA used this spyware to lure Congress MLAs and toppled Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Manipur governments.

"This incident shows — who is safe anymore in the country? Everyone has to be careful in the country nowadays, there’s no privacy, our union government can enter into anyone’s kitchen, bedroom, bathrooms now," Venugopal said.

“It is very clear that the central leadership of the BJP has planned to topple the government by horse-trading, by hook or crook. They used the Pegasus software to topple the government,” he said.

“This is a crime committed by the Centre and it has to be raised in both the Houses of Parliament. BJP should not play such dirty games,” he said.