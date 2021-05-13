Karnataka postpones SSLC board exams due to Covid-19

Karnataka postpones SSLC board exams due to Covid-19

The revised dates will be announced later

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 13 2021, 16:56 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 17:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka government has postponed the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 10th standard examination that was scheduled to begin on June 21.

Considering the spike in Covid 19 cases and severity of the second wave across the state, the department of public instruction has decided to postpone the exams and the revised dates will be announced ahead of the schedule, according to an official release by the state primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar.

