Karnataka: Record 64,13,608 cases disposed in Lok Adalat

The Lok Adalat also settled 10,766 Negotiable Instruments Act cases and 116 RERA cases among others

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 14 2023, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 15:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) has said that a record 64,13,608 cases were settled in the Lok Adalat held on February 11. These include the 52,11,424 traffic challan petty cases in the two-week window ending last Saturday.

On January 27, the Executive Chairman of KSLSA requested the State government to provide at least a 50 per cent concession in traffic challan fine amount.

The State government had agreed to the request made by Justice B Veerappa and issued orders in an order on February 2 providing a 50 per cent concession.

As a result, a total of 52,11,424 traffic challan petty cases were disposed as Pre-Litigation cases across Karnataka and a fine amount of more than Rs 152 crore was collected.

The KSLSA last evening said it has now requested the State to extend the window for traffic offences and the rebate for two more weeks.

Apart from the traffic cases, Lok Adalat settled 4,14,202 revenue cases, 14,723 Bank Pending cases amounting to Rs 157 crore, 670 matrimonial cases, 2,724 partition suits, 4,050 motor vehicle claims cases where compensation amount of Rs 179 crore were awarded.

The Lok Adalat also settled 10,766 Negotiable Instruments Act cases and 116 RERA cases among others.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Lok Adalat
India News

