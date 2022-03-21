Karnataka reports 1,884 kids with Type-1 diabetes

Finding out that as many as 1,884 children below the age group of 18 years are ailing from Type-1 diabetes, the state government is all set to carry out a survey yet again among the school and college-going population to ascertain the health of the kids.

The health minister in his reply to a question by BJP MLC K S Naveen said, "As part of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) under the National Health Mission, we have been conducting health check-ups of students belonging to the age group of 0 to 18 years at the government-aided schools and colleges and Anganwadis. Keeping the pandemic scenario in mind, a special screening programme Arogya Nandana was launched and 78.32 lakh kids were screened. Out of this, 1,884 kids were diagnosed with type-1 diabetes."

The minister also said that lab facilities have been provided in all the taluks offering free tests and treatment. "We will also provide insulin and other medicines free of cost," Karnataka health minister Sudhakar clarified.