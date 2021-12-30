Karnataka reports 566 new Covid-19 cases, a first since October 3

In a sudden spike in daily Covid cases, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 566 fresh infections with Bengaluru Urban alone accounting for 400 of them, pushing the active cases in the state to 7,771.

The last time the state reported more than 566 new cases in a single day was on October 3 when it recorded 664 cases.

On October 6, the state reported 523 cases. The total number of infections has risen to 30,05,798 and the toll to 38,324.

Bengaluru also reported four of the six deaths reported across the state on Wednesday. Two others were recorded in Chitradurga and Tumakuru. While Dakshina Kannada logged 33 cases, Kodagu and Kolar reported 14 cases each, Udupi saw 17 and Hassan clocked 31.

The case fatality rate for the day stood at 1.06% while the positivity rate is now at 0.52%. The day also saw 245 discharges.

Students test +ve

A total of 10 Morarji Desai residential school students at Somayajalahalli in Srinivaspur taluk of Kolar district have tested positive for Covid-19, said block education officer V Umadevi.

The infected students have been quarantined. The classes were resumed after sanitising the classrooms and the hostel, the BEO said.

In Maddur taluk of Mandya district, five students of Hallikere government primary school have contracted Covid.

“The school has a strength of 50 students. Students from nearby villages attend the school. As a few students complained of Covid symptoms like cold and fever, tests were conducted on all the students and teachers recently.

Samples of five students returned positive for the virus,” said district surveillance officer Dr Sanjay.

23 workers from WB

Twenty-three labourers from West Bengal, working in the coffee estates in Devihalli and Anemahal in Sakleshpur taluk, have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to sources, the labourers had returned to the taluk from West Bengal, last week. The workers were subjected to Covid test following their return as a precautionary measure. The samples have been sent for further tests to rule out Omicron spread.

District Health Officer K M Sathish said, “The Covid-infected are placed under isolation. The workers in the nearby estates too will be tested as a precautionary measure,” he said.

