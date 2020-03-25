Karnataka reports nine new coronavirus cases; tally stands at 51

Nine new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking total recorded positive cases in the state to 51. On Monday the tally was at 42. Three patients have been discharged and there has been one death so far.

The patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus today are residents of Chitradurga, Bengaluru and Udupi. Three of the new cases are direct contacts of the previously diagnosed patients, two of whom are minor daughters of patient number 17. Both the daughters of P17 in Karnataka -- a 9-year-old and a 7-year-old have been isolated at a designated hospital in Bengaluru.

The others have a travel history to Guyana, Argentina, Spain, Athens and London, and Dubai.

A mobile application called Corona Watch can be downloaded from www.karnataka.gov.in. In this application, one can see the spots visited by positive patients up to 14 days prior to be tested positive. It also shows the nearest first responder hospitals and helpline numbers.