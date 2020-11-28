Karnataka sees 1,522 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

Karnataka has reported 1,522 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,82,608 and the death toll to 11,750, the health department said on Saturday.

The day also saw 2,133 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 1,522 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 719 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of November 28 evening, cumulatively 8,82,608 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,750 deaths and 8,46,082 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 24,757 active cases, 24,373 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 384 are in ICU.

As many as 7 out of the total 12 deaths reported on Saturday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (2), and Bagalkote, Bidar and Dakshina Kannada (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 719, Mysuru 77, Tumakuru 72, Dakshina Kannada 61, Hassan and Chitradurga 46, Belagavi 43, Bengaluru Rural 41, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,68,604 infections, followed by Mysuru 50,600 and Ballari 38,219.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 3,46,116 discharges, followed by Mysuru 49,004 and Ballari 37,380.

A total of over 1,09,14,872 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,10,724 were tested on Saturday alone, and 18,000 among them were rapid antigen tests.