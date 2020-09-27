Karnataka sees 9,543 fresh Covid-19 cases, 79 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday reported 9,543 new cases of Covid-19 and 79 related deaths, taking the total infection count to 5.75 lakh and the toll to 8,582.

The day also saw 6,522 patients getting discharged after recovery, the Health Department said. Bengaluru Urban district continued to account for a lion's share of new cases, clocking 4,217 on Sunday.

So far, cumulatively 5,75,566 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and it included 8,582 deaths and 4,62,241 discharges, the department said in a bulletin. It said, out of 1,04,724 active cases,1,03,889 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and stable.

As many as 835 are undergoing treatment in intensive care units. The capital city registered 15 of the 79 fresh deaths, followed by Ballari nine while the rest were scattered over 20 other districts. Most of the dead had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru district accounted for the most number of new cases at 952 followed by Dakshina Kannada 460, Hassan 408, Udupi 320, Ballari 310 and others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of districts in positive cases with 2,20,847 infections, followed by Mysuru 33,300 and Ballari 30,943.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops with a total of 1,73,736 discharges, followed by Ballari 26,560 and Mysuru 26,101. A total of 45,86,780 samples were tested so far, out of which 67,857 were tested on Sunday alone.