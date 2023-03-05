Karnataka: Textbooks, uniforms to reach schools by April-end

Textbooks and uniforms for the next academic year will reach the students enrolled at state board schools even before the commencement of the 2023-24 academic year.

Having learnt lessons from the inconveniences caused due to the delay in supplying textbooks and uniforms last year, the Department of Public Instruction has started the process early this year and as per the information available from the department, 66 per cent of the printing of textbooks is completed.

Speaking to DH, Dr Vishal R, commissioner of the department, said, “Of the 66 per cent textbooks printed, we have supplied 46 per cent to the offices of the Block Education Officers. By the first week of April, the textbooks will reach all the schools across the state.”

As explained by the commissioner, the printing of textbooks has started taking the numbers from the previous year’s data and even the private schools have deposited 10 per cent of the amount and given indent for the textbooks. “This year, there is no question of delay, in fact, books will be reaching very early,” Vishal added.

The department has even placed orders for uniforms and the supply of the same will reach by March 30. “The uniform supply will begin from March 15 and will be completed by March 30,” Vishal mentioned.

Following the complaints received over the quality of uniform cloth, this time the department has got specifications from the Central Textile Institute and directed the vendors to follow the same specifications. A team of officers has recently visited the vendors who have got the tenders for Uniforms in Rajasthan and Ahmedabad to verify the quality.

According to officials, the cost of uniforms has come down by 15 per cent.

“As we have placed the order early and due to lack of demand and other orders for vendors, we were able to reduce the cost this time,” Vishal stated.