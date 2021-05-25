Karnataka theatre artiste Krishne Gowda passes away

Karnataka theatre artiste Krishne Gowda dies of cardiac arrest

The 80-year-old artiste, who had contracted Covid, had completely recovered from the disease

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 25 2021, 18:11 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 18:11 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Theatre artiste and Kannada film actor B M Krishne Gowda, who shot to fame with his role as a party president in the drama 'Mukhyamantri', died due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday, his family sources said.

The 80-year-old artiste, who had contracted Covid about a month ago and remained in hospital for treatment for about 20 days, had completely recovered from the disease.

However, he again developed a respiratory problem and was admitted to a private hospital.

Gowda had also worked in television soap operas and films, mostly playing character actor roles.

 

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Covid-19

