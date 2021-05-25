Karnataka theatre artiste Krishne Gowda dies of cardiac arrest

Theatre artiste and Kannada film actor B M Krishne Gowda, who shot to fame with his role as a party president in the drama 'Mukhyamantri', died due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday, his family sources said.
The 80-year-old artiste, who had contracted Covid about a month ago and remained in hospital for treatment for about 20 days, had completely recovered from the disease.
However, he again developed a respiratory problem and was admitted to a private hospital.
Gowda had also worked in television soap operas and films, mostly playing character actor roles.
