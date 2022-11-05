Law against seizing farmers’ property for loan default

Karnataka to bring law against seizing farmers’ properties for loan default

Lenders should extend the time for the repayment of loans, Bommai said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 05 2022, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 22:07 ist
Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

The state government will soon bring a law restricting banks from auctioning or seizing farmers properties, in case of non payment of loans borrowed for agricultural purposes.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced this on Saturday during the valedictory of Krishi Mela 2022 organised by University of Agriculture Sciences Bengaluru in association with Union Agriculture ministry and department of farmers welfare.

“I have already instructed the cooperative banks and officials of the department not to auction or seize the properties of farmers. Instead they should extend the time for the repayment of loans," said Bommai.

He said that state government will soon bring a law in this regard.

Check out DH's latest videos

basavaraj bommai
farmers
Property
Loans
Karnataka

