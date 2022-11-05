Karnataka to bring law against seizing farmers’ properties for loan default

The state government will soon bring a law restricting banks from auctioning or seizing farmers properties, in case of non payment of loans borrowed for agricultural purposes.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced this on Saturday during the valedictory of Krishi Mela 2022 organised by University of Agriculture Sciences Bengaluru in association with Union Agriculture ministry and department of farmers welfare.
“I have already instructed the cooperative banks and officials of the department not to auction or seize the properties of farmers. Instead they should extend the time for the repayment of loans," said Bommai.
He said that state government will soon bring a law in this regard.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Climate activists glue themselves to Goya paintings
'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'
Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar
Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat
Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27
DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...
Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine