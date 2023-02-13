Karnataka: Trial court judge resigns, plans to contest polls on JD(S) ticket

Trial court judge quits, plans to contest K'taka polls

  • Feb 13 2023, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 04:29 ist
Subhas Chandra Rathod

Subhas Chandra Rathod, the Principal Civil Judge & JMFC court judge, Gadag, has quit his post to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Chittapur constituency on the JD(S) ticket. Rathod, who completed his law education in 2008, had served as advocate in Hubballi-Dharwad from 2010. 

He had also served as a guest lecturer in G K Law College after completing LLM at Dharwad’s Karnataka State Law University. Rathod holds a PhD degree in labour law. 

He served as 5th additional judge in Kalaburagi JMFC from 2016 to 2019, and also as civil judge in Chittapur JMFC court from 2019 to 2022. Rathod said that he’s confident of getting the JD(S) ticket to contest from Chittapur constituency. 

