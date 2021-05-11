Covid-19: Karnataka welcomes its first Oxygen Express

Karnataka welcomes first Oxygen Express with 120 tonnes of oxygen

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 11 2021, 14:24 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 14:33 ist
Credit: DH Photo/BH Shivakumar

Working overtime to resolve the oxygen crisis across Karnataka, the state government on Tuesday witnessed the arrival of the first Oxygen Express.

The special train carrying 120 tonnes of liquid oxygen from Tatanagar in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand arrived at Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Whitefield Bengaluru at 9:35 am.

The train which left Jamshedpur at 3:00 am on Monday reached the city this morning after it was provided signal-free 'Green Corridor' by the Railways. 

The train with six Cryogenic Containers with each having a capacity of carrying 20 tonnes will be distributed to various hospitals both in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "The oxygen will help in treating the Covid-19 patients of Karnataka."

Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru told, "This train will now go to Kalinganagar in Odisha and reach there by tomorrow night. Again, the day after tomorrow, more oxygen may be sent. The State is privy with the details." 

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in his tweet thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for their continued support to the state and other central ministers from Karnataka for their efforts to strengthen our fight against the pandemic.

Oxygen Shortage
Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
COVID-19

