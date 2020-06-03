Karnataka's Covid-19 tally gallops past 4,000

Karnataka witnessed 267 fresh cases, including 249 with an interstate travel history, on Wednesday. Maharashtra returnees alone accounted for as many as 231 cases.

All new infections reported from Kalaburagi, Udupi, Raichur, Mandya, Yadagir, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Bengaluru Rural and Dharwad districts had a travel history to Maharashtra while the travel history of those reported from other districts were linked to Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat.

The remaining cases were contacts of previously diagnosed patients, containment zones and two with SARI. With this, Karnataka's tally jumped to 4063 cases. Of which, 2,494 are active.