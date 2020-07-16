Karnataka's maternal mortality ratio highest among southern states

Karnataka's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) is the highest among the five southern states. This was revealed when maternal deaths over a three-year period were assessed from 2016 to 2018.

The MMR is a significant indicator that defines the public health of a state.

On the bright side, the state's MMR has declined from 108 per lakh live births in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2016-17 to a further new low to 92 per lakh live births in 2016-18, indicating that the number of women dying during childbirth has come down significantly, according to the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) 2016-18 bulletin for Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) released by the Registrar General of India on Thursday.

It is still the highest compared to neighbouring twin states of Andhra Pradesh (65) and Telangana (63), Tamil Nadu (60), and Kerala (43).

Dr Rajkumar N, Maternal Health programme officer, Karnataka, said, "Let us be positive. The state's MMR has improved by five points. On the contrary, Kerala has worsened by one point. What is important is the progress achieved from the year 2000. Karnataka's MMR is behind the other southern states but improving."

Explaining the challenges faced in providing maternal and child health services (MCH), he said that all obstetricians, paediatricians and anaesthetists working in government hospitals should be made available 24*7 for rendering MCH services by turns. Currently, they are diverted to render their services in areas not concerning their speciality.

"Presently, many of these specialists are made to attend causality and emergency services which are not related to their speciality. They work the entire day and night, and are not available for the next day denying MCH services for both the days. When this happens in Taluk hospitals, where there are one or two obstetricians, the case gets referred to higher hospitals thereby denying immediate maternity care," Dr Rajkumar said.

Dr Hema Divakar, Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) ambassador to FIGO (International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics) and former president FOGSI said, "Karnataka's MMR has been highest among southern states for a while now. Quality care in private sector hospitals is the urgent need since 60% of pregnant women are seeking care there. Starting next month, FOGSI Manyata certification programme will be implemented by the Asian Research and Training Institute for skill transfer in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Health Sciences."

The state's maternal health schemes include Thayi Bhagya, Thayi Bhagya Plus, Prasuthi Araike, Janani Suraksha Yojana, and Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakrama.