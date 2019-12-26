Kerala is a lawless state: Shobha

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje has charged that Kerala is a "lawless state".

She was responding to questions regarding the recent protest against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, during his recent visit to Kerala. Several activists had blocked the motorcade of Yediyurappa, protesting the decision of the state to detain journalists from Kerala following the violence reported in Mangaluru.

She said that the problems faced by Yediyurappa are an indication that Kerala is a lawless state. "Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been involved in several murder cases and has become CM now. How can you teach about peace and co-existence to such people?"

Blaming the Opposition of misleading the people regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, she challenged the representatives of the Opposition for an open debate to dispel ambiguities about it.