Khelo India University Games logo to be released on April 1

The Khelo India University Games 2021, to be hosted in Karnataka, will be held between April 24 and May 3, Youth and Sports Affairs Minister K C Narayana Gowda said on Wednesday.

The state government has started all preparations and the logo, theme song and jersey for the events will be released on April 1, he said.

Speaking to media persons here, he said the second edition of the Games will be inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

In the ten-day event, about 20 sports will be held. More than 8,000 students and staff from 200 universities across the state will take part in the event, the minister said.

The event will be held on the Jain University campus and Kanteeravana Stadium. The theme song has been composed by Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty, the minister added.

