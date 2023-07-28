KKRTC bus driver refuses to onboard girl sans burqa

The driver entered into an argument with the teachers who threatened to launch a protest against him

Vittal Shastri
Vittal Shastri, DHNS, Kalaburgi,
  • Jul 28 2023, 04:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 06:17 ist
KKRTC bus driver. Credit: Special arrangement

A KKRTC bus driver allegedly forced a girl student to get down from the bus for not wearing burqa in Kamalapur near here on Tuesday. The video has gone viral in the social media. The headmaster of the school has lodged a complaint against the bus driver at Kamalapur police station.

On their way back home from the school in the evening several girl students attempted to board the government bus number KA-38/F1074 that plies between Basavakalyan and Kalaburagi. The bus driver misbehaved with a girl student by directing her to wear hijab if she wants to board the bus as she hailed from Muslim community.

The teachers, who were accompanying the girl student, appealed to the bus driver to allow her to travel in the bus. But, the driver entered into an argument with the teachers who threatened to launch a protest against him. Later, the teachers complained to the school headmaster who lodged an FIR at the police station.

Karnataka
Hijab

