Kodava development corporation will be announced soon: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Kodava Development Corporation, a long-pending demand of the people of the district, will be materialised shortly.

“I will issue an order on the setting up of the Kodava Development Corporation at the earliest,” he said after inaugurating the Kodava family hockey tournament hosted by Appachettolanda family at General Thimayya Stadium at Cheriyaparambu in Napoklu.

‘’The concept of a family-oriented tournament is wonderful and brings the Kodava families under one roof. Kodava families are well-knit families. At a time when relationships are wading away, the tournament has helped to bring together families. Families should be united and relationships should bring together the people,” he said.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore to hold the tournament.

The Chief Minister was felicitated by handing over a silver hockey stick and silver odikathi on the occasion.