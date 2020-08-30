Konkani activist, writer Paul Moras passes away

Noted Konkani writer, activist, researcher and social worker Paul Moras died here Sunday after a brief illness, family sources said.

Moras, 68, is survived by wife Juliet Moras, three sons and a daughter. Born on April 28, 1952, Moras rendered immense service to the Konkani community for the last three decades.

He has published Konkani research volumes and several research articles and his books had been selected for higher studies in universities of Goa and Mangaluru.

He was honoured with many literary awards including the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy award and T M A Pai foundations best Konkani book award for his work Konkani Chalvoll.

He had also won the district-level Rajyotsava Award. The funeral will be held on Monday, sources said.