KPSC scam: Karnataka govt exploring legal options

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said that the government was exploring legal options to absorb the gazetted probationers appointed by Karnataka Public Service Commission in 2011.

Responding to a query by Congress MLC P R Ramesh in the Council, Madhuswamy said that the government has initiated measures to ensure justice for the candidates selected a decade ago, but whose appointments were rejected in the past. The government is exploring whether to issue an executive order or table a Bill to absorb these candidates, he said.

Meeting on Shivaram Karanth layout soon

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a meeting will be convened shortly with officials and elected representatives from Bengaluru to look into the demands of farmers who lost land for the Shivaram Karanth layout.

Responding to a question by Congress MLC M Narayanaswamy, the CM said that Supreme Court has appointed a three-member committee to look into various issues plaguing the controversial layout. Retired High Court judge A V Chandrashekar is heading the committee. Acknowledging that the BDA layout was marred with various problems, Bommai noted that several people have built their homes there.

Austerity measures needed: CM on finances

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday told the Assembly that his government would initiate austerity measures, even if they are unpopular, to keep control over the state's bulging expenses.

"It's a peculiar financial situation. We will need austerity measures," he said, after tabling supplementary estimates of Rs 10,295 crore that was eventually passed by both houses. To a question by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on GST compensation, Bommai said: "We have estimated Rs 12,708 crore and the Centre has fixed Rs 18,109 crore. So far, Rs 8,542 crore has come. So that's some cushion."

Bommai added that his government would urge the Centre to extend GST compensation beyond 2022.

Open for discussion on NEP

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government is open for a discussion on NEP and proposed to hold a meeting with all MLCs.

Speaking at the Council, Bommai said that NEP was not introduced overnight and there have been differences even among experts about it. Earlier, owing to prolonged discussion on the issue, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti suggested holding a separate discussion on the subject.