Krishna basin districts marooned

Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur districts continue to battle deluge following the unrelenting rain, coupled with heavy discharge from the Krishna basin reservoirs in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The inflow from Maharashtra reservoirs into Krishna river on Wednesday was a record 4 lakh cusec. This, coupled with 1 lakh cusec from Hidkal dam, increased the inflows into Almatti to 5 lakh cusec. Discharge from Hidkal led to the flooding of villages in Gokak taluk.

Heavy inflows from Navilthirtha dam submerged Munavalli town in Saundatti taluk and parts of Ramadurg.

Overflowing Krishna marooned Yadur, which houses the historic Veerabhadra Temple in Chikkodi taluk.

The district administration, with the help of Revenue, NDRF, police and Fire and Emergency Services, has taken up relief measures on war scale. Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre also joined hands by sending relief materials for the flood-affected.

Flood in Bagalkot dist

As many as 3,461 persons (785 families) from the villages in Jamkhandi and Mudhol taluks, Bagalkot districts, have been evacuated following the flood caused by Krishna and Ghataprabha rivers respectively.

A total of 19 relief and 58 healthcare centres have been opened in the said taluks for the flood-affected.

Connectivity between Sindagi taluk in Vijayapura district and Kalaburagi district has been cut off as a bridge near Gattagara was submerged under overflowing Bhima. The Bhima river, known for its ferocity during monsoon, has swollen following the discharge from Ujani and Veer reservoirs in Maharashtra.

Yallammadevi temple located on the bank of the Bhima river in Mannur village is underwater. A bridge-cum-barrage near Deval Ganagapur is also on the verge of submersion.

Villages marooned

On Wednesday, a whopping 4.65 lakh cusec was discharged downstream from Narayanpur reservoir as the villages in Lingasugur, Raichur and Devdurga taluks located on the banks of Krishna river have remained cut off from the mainland.

Till Tuesday, the people from the affected villages used coracles and boats to get provision from the nearby towns. But on Wednesday, the intensity of flow in Krishna has increased drastically and using coracles to navigate the rough river was not advisable.

Despite repeated pleas by the officials, the stranded villagers in Karakalagaddi, Kurvakula, Yelagundi, Jaladurga, Kadadaragaddi, Hanchinal, Omkammanagaddi and Myadaragaddi are in no mood to come out of their villages.

Overflowing Krishna has submerged a 128-metre-long bridge-cum-barrage constructed by RTPS at Gurjapur, cutting off the connectivity of several villages with Raichur and Yadgir.

More than 40 families in the village have been shifted to a government primary school in the village, where a gruel centre has been opened.