KRS Disneyland project under process, says D K Shivakumar

A proposal to create a Disneyland-like amusement park at the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir is still under consideration, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told the Legislative Council on Thursday.

In a reply to a question by MLC Madhu G Madegowda, Shivakumar, the water resources minister, said the project is still on.

The project was proposed under the JD(S)-Congress coalition was in power in 2018-19 when Shivakumar was the water resources minister. The previous BJP government had put the project on hold.

The Disneyland-like project is estimated to cost Rs 1,425 crore under public-private partnership, Shivakumar stated in his written reply.

The project requires 198 acres of land available with the government. "The project report is going through the approval process. The project report has been submitted to the Infrastructure Development department whose PPP Project Appraisal Committee has asked for a Rapid Environmental Impact Assessment Study along with a revised proposal. Compliant action is being taken," Shivakumar stated.

Shivakumar also specified that there is no proposal before the government to take up the Disneyland project in any other part of the state.

In the July 2018 budget, the then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had announced the government’s proposal to develop KRS on the lines of Disneyland in USA. In November 2018, Shivakumar had said that an Eiffel Tower-like structure would be constructed at the KRS.