KS Eshwarappa demands arrest of moulvi involved in Hubballi violence

Former minister K S Eshwarappa demanded the arrest of the Muslim leader 'instigating violence' in Hubballi.

He asked the police to arrest the moulvi who "instigated violence in Hubballi by asking Muslims to behead Hindus standing on a jeep".

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, he said, "I don't say that all Muslims are traitors and anti-national elements. But even innocent Muslim leaders are aware of those who are disturbing peace in Karnataka. Videos have clearly shown how a moulvi instigated violence in Hubballi and District Congress President Altaf Hallur was seen beside the moulvi pelting stones at the Hanuman temple, hospitals and police stations. It is high time the perpetrators of violence are booked under Goonda Act and brought to justice without fail,'' he said.

He alleged that Congress and JD(S) are indulging in appeasement of Muslims for political gains. "They are not ready to condemn Hubballi violence. KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah are not even ready to condemn those who are creating communal violence. They also backed the bandh called by Muslims to protest the High Court judgment on the hijab. People will take a call on them in the next Assembly polls," he said.

He added that the perpetrators of violence are coming out of jail on bail after indulging in such violence. "I would urge the Centre to take stringent action against the perpetrators of violence.".

Referring to Karnataka State Contractors Association President Kempanna's remark on commission, he said if there is any evidence, it must be brought forth.

"Let him say who demanded commission so that the government can initiate action. Kempanna is a Congress agent, so he is making baseless allegations," the BJP leader added.

Referring to the communal violence in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, he said that Karnataka was better off and has not gone to "a level that far". Police have nabbed all those who had indulged in violent incidents reported in Karnataka including Shivamogga, DJ Halli, KG Halli, and Hubballi, Eshwarappa said.