KSRTC carries 15,000 migrant labourers

KSRTC carries 15,000 migrant labourers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 30 2020, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 23:31 ist

Nearly 15,000 migrant labourers from within Karnataka stuck in their place of work have returned to their hometowns over the last one week with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operating 518 buses for them.

The KSRTC has been running buses on casual contract from April 4. Till Thursday, 510 buses were operated from 14 divisions carrying 14398 workers to various places across the state.

Migrant labourers, most of them daily wagers, have been suffering for the last one month as the Covid-19 lockdown has effectively put an end to their jobs. The government had made efforts to stop them from leaving their places fearing that they may spread the disease to interior areas.

However, keeping them in community halls and maintaining social distancing has become a challenge. Workers were made to stand in kilometre-long queues to get food packets distributed by the government.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
KSRTC
15
000
migrant labourers

What's Brewing

Privacy debate heats up over India's Aarogya Setu

Privacy debate heats up over India's Aarogya Setu

Former Ulfa militants in Assam makes masks for armymen

Former Ulfa militants in Assam makes masks for armymen

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

 