KSRTC gets fuel efficiency awards

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Apr 07 2022
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 02:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The KSRTC has won the national award for fuel efficiency by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association.

The transport corporation has been selected for the award of 'Best State Transport Utility at National Level' with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a trophy for maximum improvement in fuel efficiency, a press release said.

The press release added that the best depot award at the state level has been given to KSRTC for its fuel efficiency performance between April 2020 and March 2021.

