KSTDC plans luxury centres at tourist hotspots for corporate meets

In a move to woo corporate firms to work from picturesque locations across Karnataka, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is set to commission meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibits (MICE) centres at popular tourist hotspots in the state.

The first such centre facilitating is an aid will come up at Nandi Hill, overlooking the sprawling Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Taking into consideration that Nandi Hill is an eco-sensitive zone, the KSTDC does not want to put up any concrete structures in the place.

MICE centres will be built of wood and will come up with state-of-the-art facilities, like AC conference rooms with a seating capacity of 150 people, dining areas and plush lounges.

“The centre will be completely eco-friendly and cater to the demands of the corporate sector. We do not have such centres just yet. We can provide all the facilities such private centres offer”, G Jagadeesha, managing director of KSTDC.

He said that such centres will not be limited to Bengaluru. They will be set up at other locations, like Mysuru and Hampi. They contend this will also attract a lot of foreign tourists, he added.

"Setting up the centre near the airport will be a priority because it will be helpful to the corporates, especially when they are expecting guests from outside," a KSTDC official added.

People have started travelling as tourism has opened up. The crowd at Nandi Hill is higher than ever, according to officials in the Department of Tourism. "There are a lot of people visiting Nandi Hills now, especially during the weekend," R Venkateshwar Kumar, director of the department, said.

To cater to the growing number of tourists, KSTDC is also working towards providing good, affordable accommodation.

"We are renovating the existing cottages there and are also adding 10 rooms for tourists", Jagadeesha said.

