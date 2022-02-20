K'taka Congress leaders to meet high command on Feb 25

A delegation of senior Congress leaders will visit Delhi on February 25 for a meeting with the party high command to discuss strategies for the 2023 elections in the state.

Leader of the Opposition of Rajya Sabha Mallikarajun Kharge, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Opposition leaders in the Assembly and Council, Siddaramaiah and B K Hariprasad are expected to be part of the delegation.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that he had requested the high command to hold a meeting of state leaders after he assumed charge as the president.

“After I took charge, the high command had a discussion with me and Siddaramaiah regarding affairs in the state. The high command has invited us for opinions on various issues,” he said.

The meeting gains significance due to repeated complaints of factionalism within the state Congress unit owing to differences between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. The meeting is expected to iron out the differences between the two to ensure unity in the party.

Shivakumar supported the protest carried out by Dalit organisations against a district court judge who reportedly ordered the removal of Dr. B R Ambedkar’s portrait during the Republic Day programme.

“Those insulting the Constitution should be dismissed from service. Such incidents reflect the maladministration in the state,” he said.

On Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa’s remarks that the saffron flag could replace the tricolour in the future, Shivakumar said, “The minister is not loyal to the state government. If Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had any self-respect, he should have dropped Eshwarappa from the Cabinet soon after remarks that Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani would be the next CM.”

