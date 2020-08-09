Landslide: Ashoka directs to speed up search operations at Talacauvery

Revenue Minister R Ashoka has directed that five teams comprising personnel from State and National Disaster Response forces, police, fire and emergency services and Home Guards should be deployed for accelerating the search operation in Talacauvery. Four people went missing after a massive landslide at Talacauvery last week.

Ashoka visited the landslide spot along with Kodagu district in-charge minister V Somanna on Sunday. He directed the authorities that rescue operation be conducted in three shifts and completed in two days.

The minister said that there was no dearth of funds to tackle natural calamity and an additional Rs 5 crore would be released to Kodagu district for this purpose.

District in-charge minister V Somanna said that the search operations had been conducted at a depth of 65 feet below the landslide spot.

Elected representatives from the district and Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani were present.