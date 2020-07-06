Landslide death: Rs 5 lakh distributed to victims' family

District-in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Monday (July 6) handed over Rs 5 lakh each to the family of two children died after being buried under 30-foot debris following a landslide at Kaikamba-Banglagudde located on the outskirts of Mangaluru city on Sunday.

He said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoling the incident had announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the victims. DC Sindhu B Rupesh, MLA Umanath Kotian accompanied the minister to the house of the victims.

In the incident, Safwan (16) and Sahala (10) had died. Two houses were completely damaged and 14 houses are facing the threat. After four hours of operation, the NDRF team had succeeded in extricating the bodies.