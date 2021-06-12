Loan for fees: Private schools roping in moneylenders, says education minister Suresh Kumar

The unholy nexus of the school managements and the moneylenders at several places are fleecing the hapless parents in the name of school fees, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar lamented.

"A few private school managements have roped in moneylenders to extend loans to parents so that they could pay school fees. It's a shame that some schools have gotten into this business. I have received several complaints in this regard. This is indeed a disturbing development," the minister told reporters here.

"This unfortunate development has angered Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The chief minister has said that notices would be served on such errant schools," Suresh Kumar said.

Replying to a query on the stalemate between the private school managements and the parents over the school fee, the minister said, "On the one hand many parents are facing financial crisis, on the other hand private schools are finding it tough to pay their teaching and non-teaching staff. There is a need to balance both the issues. A few private schools have approached the court over the 70 per cent fee cap fixed by the government last year. The situation is no different this year. School management and the parents should talk and settle the issue," the minister suggested.