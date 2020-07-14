Lok Adalat goes online: 30 cases resolved

The first Lok Adalat after the Covid-19 was conducted through video conferencing here on Tuesday.

The Lok Adalat bench comprising Justice Alok Aradhe, also the Chairman of High Court Legal Services Committee and conciliator Vijay Kumar Patil settled 31 cases. A release stated that with the disposal of 31 cases, the compensation amount of Rs 62.95 lakh were settled in favour of motor vehicle accident victims. The secretary of High Court Legal Services Committee has requested advocates and litigants to make use of virtual Lok Adalat for settlement of cases during Covid-19 pandemic.