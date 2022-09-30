Lokayukta officials raid 7 RTO check-posts in Karnataka, seize Rs 13 lakh

The Lokayukta sleuths on Friday conducted searches across seven Regional Transport Office (RTO) check-posts in the state and seized over Rs 13 lakh of unaccounted money.

The searches were ordered based on the complaints received by the Lokayukta Justice B S Patil during his visit to Vijayapura. "In June, when the Lokayukya visited Vijayapura, the public raised concerns over mismanagement in the Regional Transport Offices and check-posts. Following this, a suo motu case was registered and the officials were asked to investigate the matter and report on the same," a release by the Lokayukta read.

However, a secret investigation by the Lokayukta revealed rampant mismanagement prompting officials to conduct searches at select check-posts.

Searches were conducted at Dulkhed check-post, Vijayapura; Konganahalli check-post, Belagavi; Attibele check-post, Bengaluru Rural; Bolkere check-post, Bidar; Godhal Gram check-post, Ballari; Hosapete check-post, Vijayanagar; Budgumpa check-post, Koppal; Gundlupet check-post, Chamarajanagar; and Nangli check-post, Kolar.

While no officials at the check-posts in Hosapete and Koppal, unaccounted money was found at all the other check-posts.