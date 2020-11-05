'Love jihad' social evil: Basavaraj Bommai hints Karnataka mulling law

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai reiterated Wednesday that the state government was considering a law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said ‘love jihad’ was a ‘social malaise/evil’ and the government will introduce legislation to curb the same. “Some organisations are misleading the youth, converting them by marrying them. This phenomenon is being seen in all states in the last seven-eight years in a big manner throughout the country."

Since the issue was raised again following a decision by the Allahabad High Court, the government will hold consultations with legal experts. “The objective is to create social unrest. So, within the framework of the Constitution, we will introduce legislation,” he said.

However, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said any such law would be unconstitutional.