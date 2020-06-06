Maha returnees continue to swell infections in Udupi, Yadgir

Udupi and Yadgir districts witnessed yet another surge of 100-plus Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours (ending 5 pm on Saturday). The coastal district recorded 121 fresh cases while Yadgir saw 103 infections.

With a biggest single-day spike, Udupi is inching towards 1,000-mark. The district has reported 889 cases, of which 785 are active.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadheesh told reporters, “All 121 people who tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday are Maharashtra returnees. Among the infected are 16 children and 34 women. Primary contacts of all infected have been traced and quarantined.”

According to the bulletin released by Health and Family Welfare department, 21 patients have walked out of hospitals post-recovery in Udupi district on Saturday. So far, 103 patients have been discharged in the district.

It’s neighbour Dakshina Kannada saw 24 fresh cases. Of which seven are UAE returnees, one Turkey returee, 11 Maharashtra returnees while the contact tracing for the remaining five cases are underway.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra returnees continued to swell Covid numbers in Kalyana Karnataka districts. The region on Saturday saw 176 fresh infections with Yadgir alone accounting for 103 cases. Kalaburagi reported 69 more cases, Raichur two and Kopal and Bidar registered one

case apiece.

A 28-year-old man from Bidar has a travel history to Delhi while the remaining cases have Maharashtra link.

With yet another three-figure mark, Yadgir leapfrogged Bengaluru Urban to become the third worst-affected district in the state. The district has, so far, reported 476 cases (407 active). The numbers will go further up in the coming days.

Kalaburagi’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 621 with 69 fresh cases on Saturday. Among the cases are 16 children in the age-group of 1 to 10 years.

After a week’s lull, Koppal district saw a fresh Covid-19 case on Saturday. A 28-year-old male from Kanakgiri, who had returned from Mumbai recently, tested positive for Covid-19 while undergoing institutional quarantine. The district now has three active cases.