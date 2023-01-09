Man attempts to attack Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka, on the run

Man tries to attack Bajrang Dal activist in K'taka

A case was registered against the accused, Sameer, who went missing and a search launched to nab him, police said

PTI
PTI, Shivamogga,
  • Jan 09 2023, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 21:13 ist

A Bajrang Dal activist escaped unhurt when a man wielding a machete attempted to attack him in Sagar here on Monday, police said. A case was registered against the accused, Sameer, who went missing and a search launched to nab him, police said.

Sunil, the outfit member, had taken part in a programme organised by right-wing organisation 'Hindu Jagarana Vedike' on Sunday in the town, they said. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar said Sameer attempted to attack the activist near a shop where he had come on a motorbike.

Sunil came out unscathed and later lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case. "We have constituted three teams to find out why the accused did it. After we get hold of him, we will provide more information to you.

At this juncture, I cannot say anything," Kumar told reporters. He said the police have taken the incident at Sagar seriously and added that no one should be allowed to walk around with weapons.

