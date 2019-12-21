Man forges MLC's sign, gets job as his PA

Member of Legislative Council K P Nanjundi filed a complaint against a man who forged his signature to get a job as his personal assistant and drew seven months' salary of Rs 2.1 lakh from the government.

Nanjundi told DH that Ravikumar S K, a native of Santhematuru post in Kunigal, forged his signature on the MLC's letterhead and wrote to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) to appoint him as his personal assistant. He even forged the attendance from April to October and drew Rs 2.1 lakh salary.

Nanjundi added that he didn't know the person and has never seen him in his office. Though the government provides two PAs to MLCs, he had not sought any as he did not want to burden the government. He said his private assistants take care of his work.

"Many MLCs and MLAs have not hired PAs from the government. Someone who knew this, forged the signature and submitted it to the DPAR. Officials should have called back to get a confirmation as it is clear that they are not my signatures," he said.

He suspected that it was an insider's job and said his aides complained to DPAR.

The Vidhana Soudha police have booked Ravikumar for cheating and forgery and are on the lookout for him.

On January 25, two men were arrested for forging the signature of former chief minister Siddaramaiah and sending a letter to the Backward Classes department seeking sanction of Rs 200 crore.

In yet another case, an FIR was filed against Chikkaballapur zilla panchayat assistant secretary Chandrakanth B K on charge of forging the signature of Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa’s political secretary and Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath to seek transfer to Bengaluru.