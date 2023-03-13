MIA handles record number of flyers in 2 months

Mangaluru airport handles 2,92,817 passengers in first 2 months of calendar year

All 7 Adani airports in the country saw an increase of 92% in domestic and 133% in international travellers

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru ,
  • Mar 13 2023, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 14:35 ist
A view of the Mangaluru International airport. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), the second busiest airport in Karnataka, handled 2,00,527 national and 92,290 foreign travellers in the first two months of the calendar year.

Incidentally, the MIA had handled 1,38,510 domestic and 56,506 international passengers in the corresponding two months of the previous calendar year, thus effectively ensuring that MIA handled 97,801 more passengers in the first two months of this calendar year.

In fact, all seven Adani airports in the country saw an increase of 92 per cent in domestic and 133 per cent in international travellers. There has been a rise in the number of domestic flights by 58 per cent and international flights by 61 per cent. 

The growth in traffic is evidence of airports' attempts to promote passenger confidence through initiatives like e-gates, barcode scanners, friendly and cooperative ground staff, Pranam Service, free Wi-Fi, retail and F&B stores, automated parking systems among others for a better customer experience and safety standards adopted across all airports.

