Mangaluru blast suspect inspired by terror organisation, says police

The police have established the identity of the passenger who was travelling in the autorickshaw when the low-intensity blast occurred near Naguri in Kankanady Town Police Station limits in Mangaluru on Saturday evening after the family members on Monday confirmed him as Mohammed Shariq.

Shariq, who has suffered 45 per cent injuries, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Shariq is influenced and inspired by a terror organisation which has global presence, said ADGP Alok Kumar to mediapersons in Mangaluru. “We are investigating as to who provided him shelter, and financed him for this act. He had visited Mangaluru on November 10 and later had left for Mysuru, where he had rented a house in September.

The police have detained four persons, including one from Ooty, as a part of the investigation and search operations have been carried out at four locations in Shivamogga, two in Mysuru and one in Mangaluru, said Alok Kumar.

The Mysuru police have seized sulphur powder, nut bolts, circuits, multi-function delay timer, grinder mixer, 150 match boxes, battery, mechanical trainer and chemicals used in the preparation of the explosives, the ADGP said.

It may be recalled that Shariq was one of the accused in the graffiti-writing case registered at Mangaluru East Police station on November 27, 2020 and Mangaluru North Station on November 28, 2020. He was later released on bail.