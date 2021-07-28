Mangaluru cop arrested under POCSO Act

Following a complaint from Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the Mangaluru cops have arrested police personnel attached to City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction on the charges of behaving indecently by sending lewd messages to the mobile phone number of a minor girl.

The head constable rank police has been arrested under POCSO Act, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar to mediapersons in Mangaluru.

The victim along with her parents had been to a police station to file a complaint pertaining to a case recently.

The head constable, who had collected the phone number of the minor girl, started sending lewd messages to the victim and was behaving indecently. Based on the available evidence, the police staff has been booked and arrested, said the Commissioner.