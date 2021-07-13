Manipal student detects Google bug, wins $3133 as prize

Internet search giant Google’s Vulnerability Reward Programme has recognised Sohom Dutta, a Manipal Institute of Technology student and bestowed $3133.7 on him as part of a prize for identifying a bug.

Sohom told DH that he was elated and was surprised as he did not expect the reward.

“I was searching an open book library source and could identify a bug in one of the Google ’s (Google library) programmes and later reported about the bug at the beginning of June. Depending on the severity of the bug, the prize amount is decided,” he said.

He is a mentor at Wikimedia and is part of the Cryptonite student project team at MIT, which works on forensics, web exploitation, reverse engineering and cryptography. He had earlier taken part in the Google Summer Code programme, which focused on introducing student developers into open source software development.

The Vulnerability Reward programme for Google-owned web properties aims at the safety of the users.

Sohom, a second-year CSE department student, said, “Cybersecurity is my area of interest and I also like to contribute to the open book source area”.