Markandeya reservoir won't hit water flow to TN: K'taka

Karnataka on Tuesday said the constructing reservoirs on Markandeya river near Yargol Village in Kolar district will not adversely affect Tamil Nadu.

The state, in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court to counter Tamil Nadu's petition, said that the purpose of building reservoir was to supply drinking water to Kolar city, Bangarpet and Malur towns and around 45 villages.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu filed an interlocutory application in the Apex Court seeking direction to Karnataka to restrain from building a reservoir on Markandeya river alleging that since the river was tributary of Pennaiyar river, any construction of the dam by Karnataka would obstruct natural flows to the downstream.

In the affidavit, Karnataka also said that Tamil Nadu cannot request the top court to restrain the state from pumping 22 MLD (million litres per day) of water to fill up Hosakote tank from Yellamallappa Chetty tank.

"This project was completed in 2011 and nine years after the completion, Tamil Nadu cannot request the court to prevent using and to fill up the water. Yellamallapa Chetty tank receives sewage water from Bengaluru out of the drinking water supplied from the Cauvery river. Treated sewage water is being lifted from Yellamallapa Chetty tank to Hosakote tank only for recharging underground water," Karnataka said.

“It can not be considered that Karnataka is diverting or utilising the water generated from South-Pennar basin for filling up of Hosakote tank and it is also not for irrigation and it is for recharging the underground water. The same water is being used for drinking purpose through borewells,” Karnataka said in its affidavit while seeking the court to dismiss the Tamil Nadu petition.

Tamil Nadu, which approached the Union Ministry of Water Resources requesting to set up inter water dispute tribunal to resolve the issue, also approached the highest court seeking direction to Karnataka to maintain status-quo on the construction of reservoirs.