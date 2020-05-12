Masks, sanitisers will be part of life, says Shettar

Opining that bringing down Covid-19 cases to zero is not possible soon, Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said on Tuesday that wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing would become an integral part of our

lives.

“People have responded well to the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the lockdown has been a success in controlling the Covid-19 infection, in comparison with countries like USA, Italy, and England. As much as 50% of patients are getting cured and being discharged from hospitals,” he said.

After distributing food grains to typists, clerks, and photocopy shopkeepers at the new court complex here on Tuesday, Shettar stated that 25% of industries in the State have already resumed their operations, and economic activities would be encouraged further.

A special task force has been constituted to attract industries that are looking to shift out of China, following the Covid-19 outbreak. Priority would be to get more investment in Tier-II cities, he added.